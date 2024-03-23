BWSSB chairman says water-related complaints steadily reducing

Bengaluru: The water crisis in the heart of the city has come down significantly over the last few days, owing to the measures put in place by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), the board Chairman Ramprasath Manohar V said on Friday.
He stated that the board received close to 300 complaints every day during the initial days of the crisis and that had now come down to just 100 complaints a day.
“In the coming days, we will try to improve the water supply and bring down the complaints and problems further,” Manohar said.
He also urged citizens to actively participate and help the board in better water management. “For all these activities to be successful, we need support from the citizens. I urge all of them to use water cautiously and prevent any misuse,” he said.
He also sought support from people on reporting misuse of water for purposes that have been banned by the BWSSB.
BWSSB officials also issued notices to a couple of hotels in the city that had announced pool dance and rain
dance events for Holi.
According to a statement by the BWSSB, the hotels have now agreed to cancel the events and allow only cultural celebrations.
