BWSSB chief directs officials to prepare for monsoon

Bengaluru: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V on Saturday directed the officials to ensure that the city is prepared to face the monsoon.
Following the directions by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Manohar also asked the officials to keep a close watch on the quality of drinking water and to increase the number of tests done.
"To ensure a healthy city, it is important to keep a close watch on drinking water quality. Also, to ensure there are no mishaps during the monsoon, we have already started desilting the manholes. We should also ensure that rainwater does not enter sewage lines,” he said.
He also urged citizens to ensure they adopt rainwater harvesting systems.
Published 26 May 2024, 03:07 IST