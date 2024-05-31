BWSSB’s phone-in programme with board chairman today

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will organise a phone-in programme with board chairman Ramprasat Manohar V on Friday between 9.30 am and 10.30 am.
Citizens can raise grievances related to water billing, overflowing manholes, meter reading, irregular water supply, and sanitary networks.
The public can dial 080-22945119 and 080-22229639 to participate in the programme. Those with water connections will have to cite their RR number to raise their grievances.
Published 30 May 2024, 22:36 IST