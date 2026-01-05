<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has stopped water supply to the Lingarajapuram area, where residents complained of water contamination.</p>.<p>As a temporary measure, the board has started supplying water by tankers, also known as Sanchari Kaveri.</p>.<p>The BWSSB stated that it was investigating the source of water contamination utilising advanced robotic technology alongside dedicated ground staff.</p>.<p>"We are using every technological resource available to trace the fault line without digging up the entire area blindly," BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar stated.</p>.<p>The BWSSB has promised to identify the source of contamination, fix the pipeline and restore clean water supply by Monday evening. It has requested residents to use free water tanker services until the piped supply is restored.</p>