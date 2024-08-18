BWSSB turns to innovative means to generate revenue

Bengaluru: For the first time since its inception, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is looking at exploring other forms of revenue, apart from the revenue collection from consumers. From marketing sludge, produced as a byproduct of sewage water treatment to producing bio energy as a part of wastewater treatment, officials are now exploring new ways to monetise the existing resources.
Given that the water tariff has not been revised for over a decade and the board does not receive adequate funds from the state government to take up new projects, BWSSB is in dire need of other revenue sources. "Increasing water tariff is not the only solution to improve our finances. Since water is a basic necessity, we cannot increase the price heavily. Hence, we are exploring other avenues to improve our revenue," BWSSB chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V told DH. "During wastewater treatment, methane is produced and this can be used to produce bio energy. Also, sludge during sewage treatment is also a good form of manure and can be sold to farmers," he added.
Since the water crisis hit in March, BWSSB is also creating awareness and marketing treated water to construction companies as it will both reduce the burden of fresh water demand and act as a potential revenue source. This is yet another revenue model that the BWSSB wants to build upon. "The advantage is that it generates revenue and also brings down the dependency on Cauvery water and groundwater. It is a win-win situation for buyers and BWSSB since the buyers will also have to shell out less money for treated water as compared to freshwater," Manohar added.
Apart from these, the officials are also aiming to transition into use of solar power to bring down the expenses on power consumption. Close to 70% of BWSSB's revenue is now spent on power bills.
"While it might not act as a revenue source immediately, it will definitely help in bringing down the expenses and over time, excess power can also be sold," a senior BWSSB official said.
