BWSSB turns to innovative means to generate revenue

Given that the water tariff has not been revised for over a decade and the board does not receive adequate funds from the state government to take up new projects, BWSSB is in dire need of other revenue sources. "Increasing water tariff is not the only solution to improve our finances. Since water is a basic necessity, we cannot increase the price heavily. Hence, we are exploring other avenues to improve our revenue," BWSSB chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V told DH. "During wastewater treatment, methane is produced and this can be used to produce bio energy. Also, sludge during sewage treatment is also a good form of manure and can be sold to farmers," he added.