Car driver, two women arrested for stealing gold in Bengaluru

In two separate incidents, Yelahanka New Town police arrested three individuals for allegedly stealing gold and diamonds valued at Rs 35 lakh.
In the first case, the accused, identified as Nandish, 37, a resident of Rajankunte near Doddaballapur, was apprehended. The police seized 485 grams of gold and a 17.5-carat diamond, amounting to Rs 30 lakh.
Wedding party
Nandish, who worked as a car driver, accepted a trip from a Tamil Nadu-based family to provide taxi services in Bengaluru for two days in August.
The family had come to the city to attend a wedding.
During their stay, Nandish observed the jewellery they were wearing. On the final day, while the family went to settle hotel bills, leaving their bags in the cab, Nandish allegedly stole the jewellery. “After we grilled him, he confessed to stealing the valuables,” said the police.
Jewellery swap
In the second incident, two women were arrested for theft after visiting a jewellery store in Banashankari, posing as customers. They swapped original pieces with duplicates while examining the designs.
The arrested individuals, Kala and Lakshmi Tiruvilal, both in their mid-40s and hailing from Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, were charged under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).