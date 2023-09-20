CCB raids hotels, bars, restaurants in Bengaluru

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths raided 633 places, including pubs, hotels, bars, and restaurants across the city on Saturday in response to numerous complaints about rule violations.
Officials discovered that 131 places were in violation of rules, with 126 cases being booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), three cases under the Juvenile Justice Act, and two cases under the Excise Act. A total of 2,300 petty cases were registered under the COTPA act.
The operation was a joint effort by the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) from all divisions of Bengaluru city, along with CCB team led by R Srinivas Gowda, DCP (Crime 2). In a statement released by the Bengaluru city police, they explained that the operation was initiated in response to several complaints about rule violations by partying establishments in the city.
A CCB official stated that they will continue to conduct raids on such establishments to ensure compliance with the rules. “If these places repeatedly violate any of the rules, stern action will be taken, and their licenses may be revoked,” the officer added.