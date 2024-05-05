Child rights panel seeks report on classes during vacation

Following media reports and a complaint by the Karnataka School College Parents’ Associations’ Co-Ordination Committee, the commission has written to the commissioner of the department, directing action against the schools. In the letter, the commission said, “Enjoying summer vacation is the right of the children. The schools have not just violated their rights, but are also harassing them to attend classes in this soaring temperature. Curtailing vacation in the name of bridge course or so will harm the physical and mental health of the children.”