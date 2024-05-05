Home
bengaluru

Child rights panel seeks report on classes during vacation

The commission has written to the commissioner of the department, directing action against the schools.
Rashmi Belur
Last Updated : 04 May 2024, 23:56 IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has written to the commissioner of the department of school education and literacy, asking it to initiate action against schools which are functioning in summer vacation.

Following media reports and a complaint by the Karnataka School College Parents’ Associations’ Co-Ordination Committee, the commission has written to the commissioner of the department, directing action against the schools. In the letter, the commission said, “Enjoying summer vacation is the right of the children. The schools have not just violated their rights, but are also harassing them to attend classes in this soaring temperature. Curtailing vacation in the name of bridge course or so will harm the physical and mental health of the children.”

The commission has directed the department to submit an action taken report against such schools within a week. 

Former minister for education Suresh Kumar has also criticised schools which are conducting classes during vacation. In a statement addressed to School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Kumar sought clear instructions from the department to such schools.

