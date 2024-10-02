Bengaluru: CID inspector booked for not handing over properties recovered in 24 cases  

<p>Bengaluru: A police inspector, currently serving with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Bengaluru, is facing a case for allegedly failing to hand over recovered properties in at least 24 cases during his stint at the JP Nagar police station.</p>.<p>Hitendra M S, 45, was the inspector in charge of the JP Nagar police station from 2016 to 2019.</p>.<p>The complaint against him was lodged by Radhakrishna TS, the current JP Nagar inspector, who took over in April 2022.</p>.<p>The FIR states that despite repeated requests, Hitendra did not hand over crucial case-related materials, including pen drives, digital evidence, gold ornaments and important documents, all of which were recovered during investigations.</p>.Recenty fired BPO employee stabs bus conductor in Bengaluru’s Whitefield.<p>The issue came to light when the courts began addressing the cases, and it was discovered that the handing over of these items remained incomplete. "The handover in these 24 cases is still pending,” a senior officer informed <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Hitendra did not respond despite being issued a formal notice by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) on May 22, 2024, prompting the officer to initiate further legal proceedings against the inspector.</p>.<p>The FIR, based on Radhakrishna’s complaint, stated: "Since there is misuse of properties that were recovered by not handing them over to the succeeding officer, necessary legal action has to be initiated against the said officer.”</p>.<p>Hitendra has been booked under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal breach of trust by a public servant. Further investigation is underway, according to senior police officials.</p>