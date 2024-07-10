Bengaluru Climate Action Cell launches fellowship programme for experts  

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Climate Action Cell, constituted nearly six months ago, has launched a unique fellowship programme to attract climate change experts to assist the BBMP in planning and executing measures to address the city's climate challenges.
In a public notification, the cell invited applications from experienced candidates.
“The Climate Action Cell (CAC) is looking for bright-minded, young professionals passionate about climate change and civic issues to support CAC activities with new perspectives, skills, and innovation in solving real-life problems in Bengaluru,” the notification stated.
The cell aims to recruit eight candidates for a 12-month period, each receiving a stipend based on their assigned responsibilities.
Published 09 July 2024, 22:43 IST