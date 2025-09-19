Many facets of philanthropy

<p>Altruism, empathy, religious beliefs, social norms, enhancement of social connection, and the lure of reputation are a few of the many reasons which motivate a man to make charity. In the epic Mahabharata, one of the questions that Yaksha had asked of Yudhishtra was, “Who is the friend of a man after his death?”</p>.<p>Yudhishtra’s reply was, “Charities made by the man in his lifetime.” This speaks of the importance of making charities during one’s stay on this planet. All our religions extol the virtues of charity. There is a grandeur in giving, a quiet dignity in being helpful to the needy. “It is more blessed to give than to receive.” This principle is foundational to Christian ethics.</p>.<p>Mahatma Gandhi moved one step ahead when he advocated for making charity an integral part of life: “The wealthy should consider themselves as the trustee of God. They are given wealth for the larger good of the underprivileged.” Thus the rich are under obligation to make charity of the wealth they own over and above their needs. </p><p>It is for these very reasons that the practice of making charities has been in vogue since man grew as a human being to link himself with the good and happiness of others in the society in which he lived. Wells, inns dharamshalas for the stay of travellers and pilgrims, and roads linking one village to another used to be constructed by the people of means in the olden days.</p>.<p>Our corporates have always been alive to this truism, and they perform this obligation by donating part of profits or savings for charitable causes. This is not all; we have many such business tycoons who make charity from their personal wealth. Shiv Nadir, Azim Premji, and Mukesh Ambani top the current illustrious list. The quantum of money they donate is the measure of their rank as philanthropists.</p>.<p>But here I am talking about a philanthropist with a difference. One example is Yusuf Khwaja Hamied, founder and chairman of CIPLA. Himself a chemist and scientist, he has been in the pharmaceutical business for over 50 years and has earned respect for himself at the national and international levels and is very rightly called the Robin Hood of the pharma industry. His way of philanthropy is to ensure affordable medicines to treat various medical conditions.</p>