Close to 300 birds strangled by Chinese manja in 12 days in Bengaluru

While PfA received close to 60 rescue calls this month, the Avian and Reptile Rehabilitation Centre (ARRC) recorded 244 manja-related cases in just 12 days.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 22:23 IST
Published 13 January 2026, 22:23 IST
