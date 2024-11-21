Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

CMR Group celebrates 33rd Founder’s Day  

The three-day celebration also featured the distribution of 187 CMR scholarships, 14 sports scholarships, and 20 leadership awards, recognising students' achievements across academics, sports, and leadership.
DHNS
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 20:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 20:24 IST
Bengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us