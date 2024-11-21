CMR Group celebrates 33rd Founder’s Day  

<p>Bengaluru: The CMR Group of Institutions and CMR University celebrated their 33rd Founder’s Day, stressing their commitment to academic and artistic excellence.</p>.<p>Highlighting the occasion, H K Patil, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism, unveiled the CMR coffee table book, 'Brushes and Beyond: Traversing the Narratives'. The book captures creative expressions and stories from the institution’s art camps, reflecting its dedication to nurturing the arts alongside academics.</p>.<p>Jayadeep KR Reddy, CEO of CMR Group of Institutions, Pro-Chancellor of CMR University, and Director of Ekya Schools, underlined the importance of fostering a robust educational environment to support research scholars and encourage innovation.</p>.<p>The three-day celebration also featured the distribution of 187 CMR scholarships, 14 sports scholarships, and 20 leadership awards, recognising students' achievements across academics, sports, and leadership.</p>