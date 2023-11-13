JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Commercial building on Bengaluru's Banasawadi Ring Road gutted in fire

All the furniture and equipment in the building were reduced to ashes.
Last Updated 13 November 2023, 04:17 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: A major fire broke out at a four-storey building in the city in the small hours of Monday, fire department officials said. No one was injured in the incident, they said.

The building situated on the Banasawadi Ring Road, housed a furniture shop of a prominent brand, an IT company and a coaching centre. All the furniture and equipment in the building were reduced to ashes.

The fire fighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze. They also rescued two security guards trapped there, the sources said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Investigations are on, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 November 2023, 04:17 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsFire

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT