Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Confident Group founder C J Roy shoots self dead in Bengaluru during IT raid

Senior officers said that the incident occurred between 3 and 3.15 pm at Roy’s office in Langford Town.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 16:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 16:19 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimeSuicidebengaluru crime

Follow us on :

Follow Us