<p>Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, Roy Chiriankandath Joseph, popularly known as C J Roy, founder and chairman of realty firm Confident Group, was found dead at his office in Bengaluru on Friday.</p><p>Police suspect Roy (57), a native of Kochi in Kerala, shot himself, likely with a handgun, even as an inspection by the Income Tax (IT) Department’s team from Kerala was underway. Roy is survived by his wife and two children. </p><p>Senior officers said that the incident occurred between 3 and 3.15 pm at Roy’s office in Langford Town. </p><p>Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said that the IT department was conducting their searches and inquiry for the last two to three days. </p><p>“Initial reports say that Roy shot himself, but it is subject to further investigation. A case is being registered at the Ashok Nagar police station. The body was immediately shifted in an ambulance to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Scene of crime (SOCO) officers and ballistic teams are at the spot for an investigation,” Singh said. </p><p>“The police are in touch with the family members who will reach by flight, as they are not in India. Once they arrive, further details will be known. As of now, it looks like a case of self-shooting. Till all the angles are inquired into, further details cannot be shared. Based on the complaint, the relevant case will be taken up. We are yet to question and inquire with the IT officers to get further details." </p><p>Senior officers, including Singh, Joint Commissioner of Police (West) C Vamsi Krishna, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Akshay M Hakay, were at the spot.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>The website of Confident Group has a message that sums up its scale of projects in Bengaluru, Kerala and in different parts of the world. On Friday evening, the website briefly showed an error, likely due to increased traffic. </p><p>“We are a 19-year-old conglomerate with multiple business activities spread across India, the UAE and the USA. We also have the pride of designing and delivering multiple well-appreciated real-estate projects and products across Bangalore, Kerala and Dubai. We are proud to say that none of our gigantic portfolio of 159 projects has been stalled due to any reasons from the organisation, or property titles, or governmental issues. We have also achieved CRISIL 7 Star rating for a few of our projects which makes us more unique,” the statement reads. </p><p><strong>Lavish living</strong></p><p>Roy has also produced movies, including the big-budget Casanovva, starring Mohanlal in 2012. The group was also the title sponsor for a few seasons of the Malayalam TV reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam, also hosted by Mohanlal. </p><p>Roy was active on social media, especially Instagram, where he showed his lifestyle, including luxury cars like Rolls-Royce and Bugatti, and also his philanthropic and welfare activities. He also served as the Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic for Karnataka and Kerala.</p>