<p>Davangere: Physics topper Puttaraja and Kannada-medium student Vijayashri BM emerged as the standout achievers at the 13th annual convocation of Davangere University held at its Shivagangotri campus in Tholahunase on Friday, winning top honours in Physics and MA English respectively.</p><p>Puttaraja bagged three gold medals after securing first rank in Physics. Speaking to a section of media after receiving the medals from the Governor, he said his decision to pursue research instead of engineering was driven by his family's financial situation. "My father Rudresh Veerappa Mattikatti was earning around Rs 10,000 per month by working as a hamali in Davangere city. It was insufficient to run the family of four. This is one of the reasons that prompted me to choose the research field over engineering," he said.</p><p>He explained that the Department of Science and Technology scholarship available to science toppers made higher studies viable. "All first rank holders in Science stream would get Department of Science and Technology (DST) scholarship of Rs 32,000 per month for about two years. Later, it would increase to Rs 37,000. In order to reduce the financial burden on my father and take up research in the nuclear field, I did PG in Physics," he said, adding that "my professor has come forward to become a guide for Ph.d."</p><p>Puttaraja completed his undergraduate degree in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics at a government first grade college in Davangere. He said, "I have a desire to work either in Defence Research & Development Organisation or ISRO," and is preparing to enrol for a PhD on semiconductor nanocrystals under Professor M N Kalasad. He has appeared for the National Eligibility Test and is awaiting the result, and is also preparing for GATE scheduled on February 7. His brother is pursuing postgraduation in Dharwad.</p><p>He also said, "Good conduct plays a key role in conquering the hearts of teachers and not one's financial status."</p><p>Another highlight of the convocation was Vijayashri BM from Basavanalu village in Davangere taluk, who secured first rank in MA English despite completing her schooling and degree in Kannada medium. "Initially, I found it hard to score in PG. But hardwork and constant efforts helped me to do well in academics," she said, adding, "I believe English opens the doors of ample opportunities when compared with Kannada. So I did my PG in English."</p><p>Vijayashri said her father Basavaraju, a retired Mathematics teacher, was her inspiration. She is currently working in a private school in Davangere and hopes to build her career in teaching.</p>