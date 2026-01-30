Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Hamali’s son, Kannada-medium student top Davangere University convocation

Puttaraja completed his undergraduate degree in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics at a government first grade college in Davangere
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 17:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 17:48 IST
Karnataka NewsDavangere

Follow us on :

Follow Us