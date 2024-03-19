Congress distributing cookers to lure voters in Bangalore Rural: JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy

Stating that he brought to the notice of the election officials in Karnataka about what is going on in Bangalore Rural, the former CM said, "these are pictures of cookers to be distributed for voters...even yesterday, they have loaded two vehicles, and more than four lakh cookers have been distributed after election dates were announced."

Still, cookers are being distributed, he said.

"Yesterday night two lakh ten thousand cookers were loaded (to a vehicle) to be sent for distribution. This is the state of elections in Karnataka ...the day before our JD(S) workers have caught two vehicles with cookers in Maralavadi hobli and informed officials."

Kumaraswamy, showing pictures of the godown where cookers are allegedly stored, said he brought the issue to the notice of the Chief Electoral Officer in Karnataka, who directed Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner (DC) to look into it. The DC referred the matter to the Commercial Tax department.