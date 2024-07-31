Contemporary Mahabharata musical on Friday

A rock musical adaptation of the ‘Mahabharata’, ‘Jaya! The Victory’ by The Primetime Theatre Co, will be performed in Bengaluru on August 2. It will feature kalaripayattu, and kathak.
Metrolife speaks to Lillete Dubey, who has produced and directed the production.
How does ‘Jaya! The Victory’ differ from your other works?
‘Jaya’ is a powerful piece. The adaptation of the epic as a rock musical makes it very contemporary. The essence of the philosophical treatise is maintained despite a contemporary twist. ‘Jaya’ has all the key events of the epic put together in an intelligent manner.
How is ‘Jaya…’ relevant to today’s times?
The power of the epic lies in its universality. The kernel of the play is the Kurukshetra war for power and land. Look at our news today — we have Israel and Palestine conflict and tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Man’s desire for power has multiplied over the years. Everything about the play, thus, will resonate with you.
What’s your next project?
I love working on original Indian musicals and want to work on another soon. Meanwhile, I will be working on a play by playwright-screenplay writer Mahesh Elkunchwar.
On August 2, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm, Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. Tickets online.
Published 31 July 2024, 00:31 IST