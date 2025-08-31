Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

2003 Kupwara suicide attack | HC of J&K and Ladakh sentences ex-SHO Ghulam Rasool Wani to life imprisonment

The case relates to May 12, 2003, when Jaish militant Mohammad Ibrahim alias Khalil-Ullah, dressed in police uniform, was transported from Sogam Police Station to Kupwara Chowk in a police vehicle.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 15:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 15:21 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKupwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us