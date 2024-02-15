JOIN US
Bengaluru

Convocation at CMR University

Close to 1,500 students participated in the ceremony.
Last Updated 14 February 2024, 21:42 IST

Bengaluru: CMR University held its 8th annual convocation at the CMRIT campus in ITPL Main Road on Wednesday. 

Close to 1,500 students participated in the ceremony. Recognising students’ dedication and performance in various fields of study, 64 ranks and medals were distributed among students. 

Another 27 students were awarded PhDs. Prof P Balaram, former director of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Prof R M Vasagam, former Isro Chairman; Dr H A Ranganath, former director, NAAC, and member of the CMRU Board of Management; Dr G Parthasarathy, Adjutant Professor, National Institute of Advanced Studies; and Dr Mohan Das R, former registrar, IISc, took part in the event. 

Acknowledging his contributions to Indian philosophy, Tatwamasi Dixit, a vedic scholar and chairman of the Family Business Research International Centre (FABRIC), was conferred with  Honoris Causa. 

(Published 14 February 2024, 21:42 IST)
