Cop arrested for illegally supplying call records to detective agencies  

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police has arrested a Karnataka policeman, who was earlier with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), along with an Andhra Pradesh native for illegally procuring and supplying Call Detail Records (CDRs) to three detective agencies in Bengaluru.
The operation was initially busted by the CCB in May 2024.
Well-placed sources confirmed to DH that the arrested individuals are Nageshwar Reddy from Andhra Pradesh and Muniratha, currently serving in the Kolar district police.
"The officer used his position to obtain Call Detail Records (CDRs) during case investigations, routing the requests through official channels,” an officer stated. “These CDRs were then passed on to the detective agencies via Reddy, who received a commission.”
When the operation was busted in May, the police recovered 43 CDRs and analysed them. While some clients had requested them to confirm suspicions of infidelity, there are concerns that the CDRs may have been used for unlawful activities. An investigation is ongoing, sources said.
In May, investigators arrested Purushottam, 43, from Kengeri; Thippeswamy GK, 48, from Marathahalli; Mahantagowda Patil, 46, from Anjananagar; Revanth, 25, from Vijayanagar; Gurupadaswamy, 38, from Dasanapura; Rajashekar S, 32, from Vijinapura; and Prasanna Dattatreya Garuda, 36, from Pune. These seven individuals were associated with Rajadhani Corporate Service in Govindaraja Nagar.
Also arrested are Sathish Kumar J, 39, from Kothanur Dinne, associated with Mahanagari Detective and Security Solution Pvt Ltd in Prashanthanagar, and Srinivas V, 46, and Bharath KB, 28, from JC Nagar, associated with Elegant Detective in Basaveshwara Nagar.
Officials stated that Purushottam operated Rajadhani Corporate Service, while Sathish and Srinivas managed Mahanagari Detective and Security Solution Pvt Ltd and Elegant Detective, respectively.
Published 09 August 2024, 03:18 IST