Cops install grills to reduce accident risk on Tumakuru Road

Bengaluru: The Yeshwantpur traffic police have closed the centre median and installed grills on the 700-metre stretch between Govardhan Cinemas and the Vivekananda statue on Tumakuru Road to reduce the risk of pedestrian accidents.
While the stretch recorded four non-fatal accidents and zero fatal accidents in 2021, it saw three fatal and four non-fatal accidents by 2023.
The Yeshwantpur traffic police attributed the increase to pedestrians trying to cross the road despite the barricade in place.
Police installed the six-foot-high grills in between the metro pillars to stop pedestrians crossing the road. This brought down the accident count to zero.
"We wanted to reduce the number of accidents on this stretch because people would scale the barricades put in place by Namma Metro. After we set these grills up about three months ago, there have been zero accidents on that stretch," said an officer attached to the Yeshwantpur station.
Published 11 June 2024, 22:10 IST