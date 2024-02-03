Bengaluru: Corrective steps on the anvil as Lokayukta complaints pile

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta received and processed about 28,433 complaints over the last five years, with a significant number of nearly 14,000 being logged in the last two years alone.
Although the number of complaints is on the rise, the Lokayukta managed to resolve around 19,073 cases during this period. But the government assigned a relatively low number of inquiries to the Lokayukta.
As of January 1, 2019, the data discloses that the Lokayukta was assigned approximately 4,192 inquiries, with an additional 1,360 sanctioned over the past five years. This brings the total number of government officials under Lokayukta scrutiny to 5,551. However, only 3,705 officials have undergone inquiry proceedings thus far, leaving 1,846 inquiries still pending.
Speaking to DH, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice BS Patil attributed the low number of inquiries to the successful closure of numerous complaints against government officials. These closures involved recommendations for corrective measures. In certain other cases, the Lokayukta may also recommend departmental inquiries for further investigation.
Justice Patil stated, “Depending on the nature of the complaint, we recommend corrective measures to the departments concerned. We do not need to ask for an inquiry in all cases. Once we submit the report to the government, they can either entrust the responsibility to us, or in a few cases, they might recommend a departmental inquiry as well.”
Lokayukta sources, however, said lack of evidence and complainants turning hostile also contribute to the problem.
“The enthusiasm with which they file the complaint tends to wane in subsequent hearings. Many of (the complainants) turn hostile and withdraw their complaints. In many cases, they neither turn up to the proceedings nor respond to our clarifications. Hence, we will have to close down the complaint,” a senior official said.
Besides, the Lokayukta also rejects complaints that do not fall under its purview, officials said. “The Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984, does not allow us to investigate a matter that is fought in the courts. Also, we cannot investigate issues older than five years,” the official quoted earlier said.
The Lokayukta is burdened with a load of 16,735 complaints, and investigations are hindered by a severe manpower shortage, officials said.