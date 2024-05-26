Cubbon Park sees a facelift with minor repairs by volunteers

Arun Pai, founder, BangaloreWALKS and a coordinator at the NGO, said that in March, they submitted a letter to the department, volunteering to do these works at no cost to the department and no self-branding, with existing materials at the park and resources pooled together through the trust. The organisation is already an official partner with the BBMP and has worked on projects such as developing the areas under flyovers, and painting underpasses and metro pillars.