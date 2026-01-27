<p>Bengaluru: Unknown miscreants impersonated the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC), prompting the city police to register a case, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>The Central Cybercrime Police registered an FIR on January 20 based on a complaint by Doddappa Sutagatti, a marketing assistant with KSIC.</p>.Do not allow Bengaluru to become cybercrime hub: G Parameshwara.<p>In his complaint, Sutagatti said that over the past six months, the accused created fake Instagram accounts impersonating KSIC and offered sarees purchased from KSIC outlets for sale online without authorisation. He said the activity could harm the brand, according to the FIR.</p>.<p>Police said an investigation is underway.</p>