Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Cybercrime police probe fake KSIC Insta pages

The Central Cybercrime Police registered an FIR on January 20 based on a complaint by Doddappa Sutagatti, a marketing assistant with KSIC.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 21:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 21:29 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakabengaluru crimecybercrimeKSIC

Follow us on :

Follow Us