<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the state government's five guarantee schemes were firmly aligned with the Constitution.</p>.<p>In a statement on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, Siddaramaiah said the Constitution guided every policy decision of his government. Referring to Article 39, the CM said the State had a constitutional obligation to ensure the right to livelihood and a dignified life for every citizen. </p>.<p>Citing Article 15(3), he said the Constitution empowered governments to make special provisions for women and children, providing the basis for schemes such as Gruha Lakshmi and Shakti.</p>.<p>"Our guarantee schemes are not charity. They are our constitutional responsibility," said Siddaramaiah, arguing that poverty was "not a crime, but the result of unequal distribution of wealth and opportunities." Both CM and his deputy DK Shivakumar cautioned against efforts to weaken constitutional institutions. </p>