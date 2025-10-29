<p>Bengaluru: Due to Cyclone Montha, the following trains will be cancelled: </p>.<p>Train number 18463 Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru Prashanti Express, scheduled to depart on October 28, is cancelled. </p>.<p>Train number 18464 KSR Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express, scheduled to depart on October 29, is cancelled. </p>.<p>Further, the South Central Railway (SCR) has advised the rescheduling of the following trains by 12 hours from their scheduled departure timings, considering passenger safety: </p>.<p>Train number 22501 SMVT Bengaluru-New Tinsukia Junction Superfast Express, journey commencing on October 28, will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 3.10 am. </p>.<p>Train number 12836 SMVT Bengaluru-Hatia Superfast Express, journey commencing on October 28, will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 8.50 am. </p>.<p>Train number 12503 SMVT Bengaluru-Agartala Humsafar Express, journey commencing on October 28, will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 10.15 am. </p>.<p>Train number 12246 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Junction Duronto Express, journey commencing on October 28, will depart from SMVT Bengaluru from 11.15 am. </p>.<p>Train number 12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Junction Superfast Express, journey commencing on October 28, will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 10.35 am. </p>.<p>Train number 13433 SMVT Bengaluru-Malda Town Amrit Bharat Express, journey commencing on October 28, will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 1.50 pm. </p>