Dance performance today 

Bengaluru: The Shreesaayujya School of Dance is conducting 'Ramotsava' and 'Nuupura Abhivandana' by Monika Tomala from Poland, who is a disciple of Guru Soumya S Sharma.
It will be held at the Sevasadan Auditorium, Malleswaram, on Wednesday at 6 pm.
Bharatanatyam artiste Karnataka Kalashree Sathyanarayana Raju will perform 'Rama Margam'.
The chief guests for the programme are Carnatic vocalist Balasubramanya Sharma and Sagar TS, director of Sri Sai Nruthya Kendra, Tumakuru.
(Published 16 April 2024, 19:56 IST)