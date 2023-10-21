Dasara fills buses, tour operators' pockets in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengalureans are packed and ready to pack buses, both state-run and private, as they leave for their hometowns and popular tourist destinations taking advantage of the Dasara weekend that is set to commence.
As of Friday, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) sold a whopping 46,000 tickets, of which 28,000 were booked on outbound buses from Bengaluru itself.
Prices of premium bus services saw up to a 20 per cent hike. In the sights of the tourist crowd are the usual suspects: Goa, Ooty, Chikkamagalur and Puducherry; other major destinations include Ernakulam, Mangaluru, Kundapura and Thrissur.
Needless to say, KSRTC's bus stations in Bengaluru’s Majestic, Mysuru Road and Shantinagar are buzzing with activity.
The corporation has begun operating over 2,000 buses from these bus stations to popular destinations across the state for a week beginning Friday (October 20). Special buses will operate from other cities to Bengaluru between October 24-29.
Private bus and tour operators
Private bus operators are not far behind and looking to make hay while the festival sun shines.
Tickets on most private buses to neighbouring Chennai, Kerala and Hyderabad were sold out as on Friday morning.
Ticket rates have been raised by Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 depending on the demand.
A private bus operator in Bengaluru told DH, "Every festival, ticket prices are marginally increased to make that extra moolah which is possible only during the festive season. But we also make sure it is not hiked to an extent that it will burden people," said the operator.
A ride between Bengaluru and Cochin on a private bus costs Rs 3,500 per person. The corresponding figure for Hyderabad and Bengaluru is Rs 3,000 and Mumbai and Bengaluru, Rs 3,500.
Holiday packages a huge hit
Most operators told DH that Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Ooty, Mysuru and Puducherry were on the top of the tourist crowd's list.
Tour agents in Bengaluru launched packages to these destinations for anything between Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000.
"Our packages are usually for two nights and three days," a travel agent told DH. "It includes stay with breakfast, sightseeing and a stopover at popular shopping destinations. A car with a driver is also provided on request, but the charges are extra."
The agent said these packages have been sold out this Dasara.
"We see couples and families of four or five members travelling out in large numbers," he added.
Another travel agent said that people booked almost a week in advance to make sure they don't miss out on their short vacation.