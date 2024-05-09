Day 3 of pre-monsoon rains: 152 tree falls, power outages and waterlogged streets in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: More than 100 trees were ripped from the ground, streets became raging rivers, and power cuts blacked out many areas as pre-monsoon rains pummelled the city for the third consecutive day.
RR Nagar bore the brunt of the tree falls with 70 incidents, followed by the West Zone (30), East Zone (24), South Zone (16), Yelahanka (7), Dasarahalli (3), and Bommanahalli (2).
Heavy rains have been taking a toll on the large trees dotting the cities that are not prepared without a complaint from the neighbourhoods. A software professional was injured when a tree crashed over him earlier this week.
The downpour did not just topple trees; it also flooded roads, leaving motorists and pedestrians stranded. Broken and damaged electrical poles also disrupted power supply in a few neighbourhoods.
Officials at the Bescom helpline said that Wednesday’s downpour damaged 10 to 15 electrical poles, ringing their phones off the hook with 8,000 calls after the rains began at 4 pm.
Rajajinagar and Kengeri bore the brunt of power outage complaints due to electrical pole damages. Officials assured that most issues have been addressed, while admitting that they might take some more time in fixing a few of them.
"Major damages can be repaired only in the morning. We have already addressed the majority of others,” the official said.
Bengaluru Traffic Police said tree falls occurred near the Byadarahalli station, Thimmaiah Road, where an electric wire was damaged.
They also reported tree falls in CV Raman Road, 1st Main Road, BDA Layout, Nagarabhavi TTMC Junction and Mysuru Road.
Hebbal Circle
CQAL Jayamahal Road
Udaya TV Junction
Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road (Yelahanka)
Old Tharagupete
KR Market
Tin Factory
Nayandahalli
Benniganhalli railway underpass
SJP Road (near Town Hall)
Gali Anjaneya Swamy Temple
Mysuru Road
Ramamurthy Nagar
Horamavu underpass
Outer Ring Road
Cantonment railway underbridge
Jayamahal Road
Vaddarapalya Junction
NGEF Signal
Hebbal flyover down-ramp
Published 08 May 2024, 21:29 IST