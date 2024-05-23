DCP scotches reports of constable's suspension

Bengaluru: Police have scotched media reports that a constable was suspended for giving death threats to the Banaswadi inspector and the ACP.
In a statement, Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said the constable neither gave any death threats nor was he suspended. He is very much discharging his official duties, Jain said.
Some reports claimed three constables were suspended following the murder of a rowdy-sheeter in Banaswadi. The reports suggested that the constable was furious at the suspension and gave death threats to the ACP and inspector of the Banaswadi police station.
The reports also claimed that following the death threat, the suspension was revoked and the constable was sent on a month-long leave.
Published 22 May 2024, 20:38 IST