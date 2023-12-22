Deaf and mute couple run Christmas store

Daniel and Rinda Rodrigues are a familiar sight on Davis Road every December. The couple, both speech and hearing challenged, sell nativity cribs and Christmas tree ornaments in the neighbourhood around this time of year.
They have been making and selling these festive exhibits and curios for the last 16 years. They sell out of a makeshift shed opposite Holy Ghost Church on Davis Road. For the couple, both 45, it is their only source of livelihood. They rely on this one month’s earnings to survive the rest of the year. “It is a struggle. They pay my fees twice a year,” says Ronaldo, their 15-year-old son.
Turning point
It all started with Daniel making small Christmas decor for his home. His parents suggested he make a business out of his hobby. With Daniel’s craftsmanship and his wife Rinda’s sales skills, the couple was able to start their business on a pushcart. Over time, it grew into a pop-up shop.
The preparation starts at the end of January when they start procuring all the materials from local shops. “Most of these shops are owned by my dad’s friends, who are physically disabled themselves,” says Ronaldo. The couple starts making these products in early March and by November end, they are ready to set up shop.
Communication with customers is a bit difficult. In the first half of the day, they write messages or use sign language to talk to customers. Ronaldo assists them in the shop after school hours. He studies in Class 10.
According to Ronaldo, his family is able to sustain this business because of the support of their loyal customers in and around the area. Derek Browne, a retired professional who visits the Holy Ghost Church frequently, is a long-time customer. He has also introduced many of his friends to this unnamed shop.
What to expect
At Rs 50 each, miniature huts, wells and campfire sites are among the cheapest items. The cribs start from Rs 1,200. The costliest crib is priced at Rs 4,500 and is modelled like a shed. It comes with mini figurines of Mother Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, two shepherds and three kings. The rooftop and pillars of the shed are adorned with leaves.
The shop is open from 10 am to 10 pm until December 25. Opposite Holy Ghost Church on Davis Road.