Debt-strapped cabbie ends life, mother dies 2 hours later

Kumar, who was unmarried, was found hanging inside his room around 12.30 pm. He left behind a note, giving details of his crippling debt.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 August 2024, 21:43 IST

Bengaluru: A cab driver, burdened by debt, allegedly died by suicide on Sunday in western Bengaluru. The police identified the 37-year-old deceased as Arun Kumar T from Kamakshipalya.

Kumar’s 73-year-old mother, who was bedridden, passed away two hours after his death, police said.

Kumar, who was unmarried, was found hanging inside his room around 12.30 pm. He left behind a note, giving details of his crippling debt.

Police officials said Kumar single-handedly looked after his mother, who had sustained a spinal fracture a year ago.

"His two siblings are staying separately,” a police officer told DH. “He spared no expense while looking after his mother. Prima facie, his debts appear to be the reason he took the extreme step.”

The Kamakshipalya police registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and launched a probe.

Published 25 August 2024, 21:43 IST
