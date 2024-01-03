Defective number plates in 2023: Over 1 lakh cases registered

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has registered 1,13,517 cases against defective vehicle registration plates in 2023, data showed.
The case registration details were revealed by the traffic police on Tuesday.
According to the data, throughout last year, 22 criminal cases were registered against violators who deliberately masked the registration plates on their vehicles.
“The Bengaluru Traffic Police has conducted a special drive against riders/drivers not having their registration number plate/plying with defective number plates,” the traffic police said in a statement.
“Criminal cases were also booked against those who deliberately masked the visibility of the number plates with a mala fide intention of misleading the enforcement cameras and officers.”
The traffic police also registered 1,535 cases against violators who drove their vehicles without having a registration plate.
In the past year, netizens on various social media platforms have been actively tagging the traffic police on violations regarding vehicle registration plates.
In one such case, the airport traffic police identified and detained Sudheer Kumar, 34, for masking a number on the registration plate of his two-wheeler. This was after the BTP were alerted on X (formerly Twitter) by a netizen.
Kumar was handed over to the Mahadevapura law and order police, who registered an FIR and initiated action, the police said.