Delimited BBMP wards receive 1,400 objections 

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has received roughly around 1,400 objections and suggestions for the BBMP's newly carved 225 wards during the last two weeks, officials said. The department does not plan to extend the last date for the submission of comments, which closes on September 2.
On August 18, the state government notified the 225 delimited wards and sought comments from citizens within 15 days. The exercise of carving out new boundaries was taken up after the high court approved the state government’s request to modify the 243 wards that were notified during the BJP’s tenure.
As the option of raising objections to the delimited ward is allowed only in person or post, some citizens said they would do it on Saturday. A few residents wondered whether the officials would take the objections seriously and incorporate the changes. They noted that similar requests made in the past were trashed even though they were genuine concerns.
Sandeep Anirudhan, convener of Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru, said the very idea of drawing fresh boundaries without integrating history, village boundaries and evolution of demographics is a flawed process. Whitefield area, he said, is split up into very unwieldy units.
"It has been cut up in the middle, and one small area between ITPL Road and ECC Road (Pattandur Agrahara Road) has been clubbed with Belathur ward. These two regions are separated by a stretch of the 700-acre Kadugodi forest in between. There is absolutely no connection or continuity between these two parts. It is totally illogical and ridiculous," he said.
Many shared similar concerns. For instance, the Rajendra Nagar slum in the BTM Layout assembly constituency has been unfairly broken by pushing some houses into three different wards.