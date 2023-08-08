Home
Design students present innovative ideas on beautifying Bengaluru 

Last Updated 07 August 2023, 20:14 IST

As part of the 'Brand Bengaluru' initiative, the BBMP held a workshop with students of Srishti Manipal Institute of Design and Technology in the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (Bengaluru campus) on Monday. 

Some of the suggestions given by students are beautification of vacant spaces beneath the flyovers, creation of new parking facilities, adding more number of public playgrounds, setting up kiosks to educate children of migrant labourers, and conserving places of historical significance. 

Jayaram Raipura, BBMP's Special Commissioner (Finance), was present at the workshop.

(Published 07 August 2023, 20:14 IST)
BengaluruBBMP

