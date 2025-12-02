<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday he is determined to end the city’s garbage problem.</p>.<p>Speaking after laying the foundation for an integrated waste management unit at Kannahalli, he said the new garbage tender, split into 33 packages, would soon be finalised and implemented.</p>.<p>"The garbage contractors’ mafia has opposed this. However, we now have the go-ahead from the high court. We will soon implement it. We want to produce energy from Bengaluru’s waste,” he said.</p>.‘No Differences’: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar close ranks after crucial breakfast meet.<p>Many contractors approached the court to challenge the decision to split the tender into 33 packages and, through this, attempted to blackmail the government, Shivakumar suggested.</p>.<p>He added that CCTV cameras had been installed to track and penalise those dumping garbage on roadsides. Police are sending notices by checking the number plates of vehicles used for dumping.</p>.<p>“My intentions are clear. I want to produce gas from waste. This works in various states, and we can implement it here, too. Now, two companies have been allowed to work on this,” he said.</p>.<p>Around 10 to 12 companies were also approved to produce electricity from waste. However, many have failed, and only a handful are operating now, he added.</p>