DH to host panel discussion on water sustainability today

Bengaluru: Deccan Herald is hosting a panel discussion titled 'Securing Bengaluru’s Water Future' on Friday in its MG Road office premises, to explore the city’s water sustainability goals and path towards water security.
The discussion is organised in continuation to DH Bengaluru 2040, an annual event where leaders across disciplines and influential stakeholders collaborate to develop a blueprint for Bengaluru's future.
The panellists bring diverse experience in water management. It will include Ramprasat Manohar V, Chairman of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB); Usha Rajagopalan, lake activist; S Vishwanath, rainwater harvesting expert; and Mallanna Sasalu, CEO of Provident Housing Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Puravankara.
It will take place from 11 am to 1 pm, and will be uploaded on our social channels for public viewing.
Published 11 July 2024, 22:39 IST