Dharwad MLA Vinay Kulkarni's son injured in road accident in Bengaluru

The 19-year-old sustained an injury to his leg and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Last Updated 11 April 2024, 20:50 IST

Bengaluru: Dharwad MLA Vinay Kulkarni's son Hemanth met with an accident on the Outer Ring Road in the southeastern part of Bengaluru city in the early hours of Thursday. He is out of danger, police said.

The accident took place near Iblur around 5 am when Hemanth lost control of his bike and crashed.

The 19-year-old sustained an injury to his leg and is undergoing treatment at a hospital here, said an officer with the Bellandur traffic police station. 

"We are investigating. Doctors have told us that he is out of danger and is responding well to the treatment," the officer said.

(Published 11 April 2024, 20:50 IST)
