DIA workshop shines light on dementia care

Dementia India Alliance (DIA), in association with NIMHANS, Nightingales Medical Trust and Apollo Hospitals and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, organised a free workshop titled, ‘Caring for Dementia across the spectrum’ in the city on Saturday.
The panellists at the event provided insights into the effective management strategies for different stages of dementia, hoping to inspire and empower those suffering from it.
The talk covered aspects involving dementia in mild to moderate and moderate to severe stages, along with the management of a hospitalised person.
“Helping them maintain self-esteem and live with dignity, reassuring them that they are in control of the environment and engaging them in routine activities can improve their quality of life. Each person has different needs”, said Dr Srikala Bharath, former Professor of Psychiatry and Consultant at NIMHANS. The right diagnosis and detecting the stage of the condition and type of decline are key elements to focus on.
The workshop also provided a curated plan for communication, routine, healthcare, deficits and excesses with practical micro skills to diminish challenges. They wished to bridge the gap between the high cost of care and fewer resources.
Nearly a 90 to 95% gap is visible in diagnosis, treatment and awareness of dementia in rural areas. “DIA along with the government will strive to expand its awareness and resources to rural areas”, said Dr Radha S Murthy, the President of DIA. The government is yet to set up daycare centres, although the private centres are functional.
DIA also conducts online sessions for support groups.