<p>Mumbai: Riding on the success of the Vidhan Sabha elections of 2024 in Maharashtra, the BJP-led Maha Yuti on Sunday swept the much-awaited polls to 288 municipal councils (nagar parishads) and town panchayats (nagar-panchayats) retaining the position as no.1 party and further inflicting blow to the ranks and files of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. </p><p>The polls to 246 municipal councils and 42 town panchayats were held in two phases on 2 and 20 December - involving elections of 288 presidents of the local bodies and 6,859 members. </p>.BJP gets 82% of Rs 3,811 crore electoral trust funds; Congress under 8% .<p>The BJP has won the presidency in 120-plus municipal councils/town panchayats and grabbed the lion’s share of seats of municipal councillors/ward members. </p><p>The BJP’s allies - Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won presidentship in 54-odd places while Ajit Pawar-led NCP in 40-odd places.</p><p>As far as the MVA is concerned, the Congress will preside in 34-odd corporations while its allies Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-headed NCP (SP) 8 and seven places. </p><p>The State Election Commission is yet to formally declare the results.</p><p>It may be mentioned in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the BJP has got 132 seats followed by Shiv Sena 57 and NCP 41.</p><p>“The BJP has once again established that it is the no. 1 party the BJP and its Maha Yuti allies Shiv Sena and NCP have secured massive victory the mandate is like that of Vidhan Sabha polls,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. </p><p>Reacting to the results, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: “The BJP contests polls with money power; this will not last for long same money, same thing, same figures.”</p>