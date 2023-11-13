Diwali: First 12 hours of Monday see pollution spike in 11 cities, Bengaluru sees 55% increase in PM 2.5 levels

Delhi fared the worst with PM 2.5 during the first 12 hours of November 13 reaching 395.9 micrograms/cubic metre, compared with 126.7 micrograms/cubic metre for October 25, 2022. In terms of spike, Kolkata saw a near 500 per cent increase from last year's 26.5 to 152.3 micrograms/cubic metre.

Bhopal (334.5) came close to Delhi while Patna (255.6), Mumbai (159.9), Chandigharh (157.5), Chennai (114.7), Gandhinagar (122.3), Lucknow (167.6) and Hyderabad (88.4) saw high levels of PM 2.5.

The 12-hour data was considered with the intention of capturing the spikes on the morning of the day after Deepavali, which are usually very high. "We plan to do a follow-up report that will compare the 24-hour period after Diwali in 2023 with that in 2022," a spokesperson NCAP Tracker said.

Aarti Khosla, Director of Climate Trends, said the "already poor" levels of PM 2.5 crossed the limits due to the unstopped burning of firecrackers.

"A Supreme Court ban (on fire crackers) in Delhi NCR was flouted fully and shows that a different approach where the Centre and state must work together is needed. We also need to think of solutions to those unwilling to move in their mindset- making sure that the cracker industry itself is phased out over the next 2-3 years rather than making it a drastic shutdown," she said.