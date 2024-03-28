Doctors report decrease in Holi-related eye, skin complaints this year

Bengaluru: Post Holi celebrations, doctors in the city saw an expected incidence of patients coming in with skin and eye irritation. However, they noted that this number has fallen compared to last year.
Dr Rajashekar YL, vice-president, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) and a senior ophthalmologist, noted that his hospital saw four people come in with colour in their eyes. “They underwent a minor procedure called 'eye irrigation' to flush out the colour from their eyes,” he said.
He added that more people could walk in with some infection or irritation in the course of the week.
Dr Pooja Khamar and Dr Jyoti Matalia, both consultants at a chain of private eye hospitals in the city, said they saw five patients come in with some degree of irritation, itchiness and redness, besides watering of the eyes. This, they noted, was a much better situation compared to last year, when the number was in double digits.
Dr Sweta Gowda, a dermatologist running a private practice in Indiranagar, had five patients come in with contact dermatitis, which is a skin rash caused by an allergic reaction to any substance, which might be the chemicals in the Holi colours.
One of her patients also presented with blisters on her hand and palm, besides redness. "People are now using organic colours with less chemicals. Therefore, the number of patients coming in with irritation has reduced over the past few years,” she said.
Dr Santosh AH, head of emergency medicine at a private hospital in Hebbal, was quick to note that patients might walk in with skin irritation and allergies after a few days.
