Document verification ongoing at Kogilu: GBA chief

<p>Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said on Friday that the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner and GBA officials are continuing to verify property documents at Kogilu Layout, where dozens of houses were demolished during an encroachment clearance drive last month.</p><p>"All documents are being scrutinised to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries are allotted alternative housing. We are awaiting the report," he said.</p>