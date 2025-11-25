<p>A Reddit post has been doing rounds on social media and gaining widespread attention after a commuter shared a picture of a signboard showing 'six rules for passengers in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p>The picture was shared along with a caption which read, "This was stuck behind the front seat in my cab to work yesterday."</p><p>The set of six blunt rules posted in a Bengaluru<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=cab"> cab </a>has ignited a fiery conversation about dignity, class dynamics and the unspoken contract between passengers and drivers.</p>.Why meat ban in Bengaluru on November 25? Who is Sadhu Vaswani and why is it a 'no-meat' day.<p>The six rules mentioned in the signboard were: </p><p>1 - You are not the owner of the cab.</p><p>2 - The person driving the cab is the owner of the cab.</p><p>3 - Speak politely and show respect.</p><p>4 - Close the door slowly.</p><p>5 - Put your attitude in your pocket, please don't show us because you are not giving more money to us.</p><p>6 - Don't say bhaiya to us. </p>.<p>At the end, the signboard also contained, "NOTE: Don't say to drive fast bee on time (sic)."</p><p>The post which garnered over 1,400 upvotes on Reddit, garnered a lot of comments as well.</p><p>A user wrote, "Is he okay with being called Anna or big bro? Or is it just Hon’ble chauffeur exclusively."</p><p>Another wrote, "Keep your cab clean, then expect people to follow your rules."</p><p>A third user wrote, "Point 5 is concerning: If we pay more, they’ll tolerate bad attitude? Also point 3 contradicts with the whole set of instructions."</p><p>"Have you guys seen how people treat lower-class people? They don't allow maids & delivery partners to use lifts, so I don't think it's a big ask. If someone has disrespected you, why not avoid it in the future by mentioning your rules? The way some people close the doors of vehicles, it feels like doors are for show & don't serve any function," another reply to the post read.</p><p>As the set of blunt rules ignited a fiery difference of opinions about dignity, class dynamics and the unspoken contract between passengers and drivers, netizens too mentioned a set of rules saying, "Now where do we put mine:</p><p>1 - Don't talk to me.</p><p>2 - Pretend that I am an invisible person.</p><p>3 - Put you idle talk in your pocket because I will not take it just because you're driving me to point B from A.</p><p>4 - Please don't call me Sir (personal preference, makes me feel weird).</p><p>5 - Don't overcharge or ask for extra cash after the trip.</p><p>6 - Don't cancel or ask me to cancel. If you don't want to go, don't accept.</p><p>7 - Don't scam in the name of tolls and/or parking.</p><p>8 - Don't ask me to walk. Come to the location.</p><p>9. - Drop me at the location, not "nearby".</p><p>10 - Don't waste my time filling gas during the trip. Fill it before the trip.</p><p>11 - Don't be chewing smelly tobacco.</p><p>12 - Don't keep talking loudly over the phone during the entire ride."</p>