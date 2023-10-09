Down Syndrome: Families unite for inclusion

Nine children with Down Syndrome, aged between 3 and 33, participated in a walkathon with their families to commemorate the Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October, on Sunday.
“It was a walk to raise awareness, network and celebrate solidarity among parents and grandparents of children with Down Syndrome. We consider ourselves a big family,” said Lalitha Bilgi, the initiator of the walkathon.
The walkathon aimed to draw attention to what can be done to make schools and workplaces more inclusive for people with the syndrome.
It also served as a forum for families to exchange tools and resources, and build a support network to share crucial information regarding any health problems their children face.
The walkathon was organised under the leadership of Dr Surekha Ramachandran, chief promoter, Down Syndrome Federation of India.
Lalitha hopes to continue hosting the walkathon as an annual feature to bring together more families with children with Down Syndrome and raise awareness about the syndrome.