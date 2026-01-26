<p>Bengaluru: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-drunken-brawl-turns-violent-on-nye-cab-driver-assaulted-3849012">drunken brawl</a> following a cricket tournament ended in a fatal act of violence when a car was deliberately rammed to kill a man in southern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru's </a>Hebbagodi, police said. </p><p>The suspected assailant, a software engineer, was tracked down based on video footage. </p><p>Prashanth M (33), a bodybuilder from Veerasandra, was killed after an argument with Roshan Hegde, (37), a resident of KR Puram, escalated into a deadly chase. </p><p>A senior police officer said that the two men were drinking beer on an open ground behind the M5 Ecity Mall, Electronics City, after a cricket tournament. A quarrel broke out over a cigarette lighter and the dispute quickly turned violent, as they allegedly attacked each other using beer bottles. During the scuffle, Hegde suffered a cut on his tongue and fled in his Tata Safari car. </p>.Woman killed as car rams their scooter; techie daughter survives in Bengaluru.<p>Prashanth allegedly chased the vehicle and clung to its door, refusing to let go as the car sped along Veerasandra–Kammasandra Road. </p><p>Hegde deliberately accelerated the car — first ramming it into a tree and then crashing it into a compound wall — fatally injuring Prashanth. </p><p>Police initially received a call to the 112 emergency helpline reporting a road accident. However, a preliminary probe revealed the crash was intentional and amounted to murder. </p><p>The entire incident was captured on the vehicle’s dash camera, police said. The suspect was arrested within an hour of the incident. The Hebbagodi police have taken him into custody for further investigation.</p>