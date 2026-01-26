Menu
Drunken brawl ends in car-ramming murder in Bengaluru; techie arrested

Police initially received a call to the 112 emergency helpline reporting a road accident. However, a preliminary probe revealed the crash was intentional and amounted to murder.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 11:38 IST
Published 26 January 2026, 11:38 IST
BengalurumurderRoad accidentCity NewsbrawlDrunk

