Durga idol immersion: Traffic curbs at Bengaluru's Ulsoor Lake on Sunday

<p>Bengaluru: Ahead of the Durga idol immersion at Ulsoor Lake on Sunday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory from 12 pm to 4 am the next day restricting traffic movement around the lake.</p>.Countless multimodal commuter issues plague railway stations in city.<p>Traffic movement from Kensington-Murphy Road Junction towards MEG Centre and from Thiruvalluvar Statue Junction towards the lake entrance will be temporarily prohibited. Vehicle movement will be allowed only on the opposite lane. Vehicles going from Kensington-Murphy Road Junction can take the Gurudwara junction, Gangadhar Chetty Road, Lavanya Theatre Junction and Wheeler Road, while those going from the statue can go via Gangadhar Chetty Road, Dickenson Road and Lavanya Theatre Junction to reach Millers Road.</p>.<p>Vehicle parking will be prohibited on all the roads around the lake on Monday.</p>