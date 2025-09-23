Menu
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Over 20 stray cows die in Hisar; festive food offerings suspected

Authorities in Hisar suspect that excessive consumption of festive foods like halwa and poori offered by locals led to the deaths.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 12:30 IST
Published 23 September 2025, 12:30 IST
India NewsCowsfestive foodcows dead

