71st National Film Awards: Vikrant Massey bags Best Actor for '12th Fail'

<p>Actor Vikrant Massey was felicitated with the National Award for Best Actor for his impressive performance in <em>12th Fail</em>. With this win, Vikrant officially etched his name in the history of Indian cinema.</p><p>Touted as one of the finest talents of this generation, Vikrant lived Manoj Kumar Sharma, a man who overcame extraordinary odds to become an IPS officer, on the silver screen. In <em>12th Fail</em>, Vikrant delivered a portrayal in the film that was both emotionally resonant and profoundly motivating.</p><p>His win is being celebrated as one of the most well-earned accolades of the year, thanks to a performance that resonated with the audience. Vikrant's portrayal gave the audience a glimpse of every high and low point of Manoj's inspiring journey.</p><p>For Vikrant, the National Award win is not just a recognition but also a tribute to the story he worked on to bring it alive on the silver screen. The movie was more than just a film, the movie became a movement, echoing with the students, dreamers and people who connected themselves in Manoj's relentless pursuit of success despite failure.</p><p>Industry peers, filmmakers, and fans alike have celebrated the recognition, noting that Vikrant's win underscores the value of honest storytelling and committed performances. His journey from television to being a National Award-winning actor is a story of perseverance in itself, much like the characters he so often portrays.</p><p>On the work front, Vikrant is busy with <em>White</em>, a much-anticipated historical drama biopic in which he portrays spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.</p>