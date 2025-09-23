Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

71st National Film Awards: Vikrant Massey bags Best Actor for '12th Fail'

In '12th Fail', Vikrant delivered a portrayal in the film that was both emotionally resonant and profoundly motivating.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 12:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 12:41 IST
Entertainment NewsVikrant MasseyNational Film Awardsnational award

Follow us on :

Follow Us